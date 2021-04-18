Humanscape Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $92.26 million and $62,621.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.