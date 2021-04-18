Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 871,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 309,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,225. Hudson Executive Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

