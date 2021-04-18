Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 70.3% in March

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

