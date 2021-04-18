Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

