Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $103,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Carroll Berg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,998.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MARA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

