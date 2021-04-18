Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of RBB Bancorp worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

