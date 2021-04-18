Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,758 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.