Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 237,433 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $3,475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSP opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

