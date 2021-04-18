Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.