Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OPRT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $558.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

