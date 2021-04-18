Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $126,000 in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

