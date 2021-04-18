Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $208,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the software’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,918.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,577 shares of company stock worth $19,644,763. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

