Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

