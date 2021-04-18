Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $249.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $156.37 and a twelve month high of $249.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

