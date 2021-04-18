Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 12,645 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.