Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $4.93 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.