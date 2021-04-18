Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CATM shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Cardtronics plc has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

