HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

