Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.