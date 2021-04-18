Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $98.86 or 0.00180527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $1.09 billion and $223.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00407823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00166276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,986,738 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.