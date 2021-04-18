Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOOK. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 368,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

