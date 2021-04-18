Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $222.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

