Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $250.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.67.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.