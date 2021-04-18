Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Increased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.87. 42,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

