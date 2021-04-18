Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 55,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,197,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.