Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th.

HKMPF remained flat at $$33.00 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

