HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN opened at $76.92 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.