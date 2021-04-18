HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $219.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

