HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,913. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

