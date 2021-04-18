Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

