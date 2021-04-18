Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.84.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

