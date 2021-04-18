HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $6.28 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $106,334.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

