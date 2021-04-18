Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €120.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.33 ($114.51).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €98.92 ($116.38) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.65.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

