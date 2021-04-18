HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €42.00 by Morgan Stanley

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €45.61 ($53.66) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.60.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.