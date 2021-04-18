HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.7 days.

HLBZF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

