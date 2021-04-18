Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HTLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 237,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

