HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

