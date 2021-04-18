Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

