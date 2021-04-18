Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $102,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

