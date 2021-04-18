Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 925.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

