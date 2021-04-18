Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.