Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $94,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of HE opened at $42.66 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

