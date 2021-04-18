Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $84,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quidel by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

QDEL stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

