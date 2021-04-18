Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $59,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.