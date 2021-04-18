Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $45,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $626.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.01 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

