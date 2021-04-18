Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $119,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,566,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after acquiring an additional 188,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

NYSE:AWK opened at $160.12 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

