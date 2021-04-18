Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

