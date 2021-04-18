Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Busey were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

