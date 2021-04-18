Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $127,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 588.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after buying an additional 544,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 337,588 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,328,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

