Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 258 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

